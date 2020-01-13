Arrangements in place for kites festival

Secunderabad: Minister Srinivas Goud inspected the Parade Grounds on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements made for the Kites festival organised by the cultural department of Telangana on the occasion of Sankranti festival from Tuesday. The festival will be held up to January 15.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the government has been taking special interest to conduct the festival on grand note to promote the local culture. As part of the festival, kites from various countries would be flown and about 8 lakh people are expected to visit the venue during the festival, he said.

Necessary arrangements were made to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience, he said. Apart from the cultural programs reflecting the local culture, sweets festival would also be organised, he said.