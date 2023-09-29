Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrates 197th Gunners Day

Hyderabad: Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrated 197th Gunners Day on Thursday. The Gunners’ Day commemorates the raising of 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery, the first Indian Artillery unit on September 28, 1827.

To mark this occasion, the Centre brought together the serving and retired personnel of the Artillery to honour tradition, unity and valor on this special day. The day commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to pay a poignant tribute to the brave gunners who have laid down their lives in service to the Nation. Commandant, Artillery Centre Hyderabad, veterans and Agniveers laid wreaths at the War Memorial. This was followed by interaction amongst all the serving, retired gunners and Agniveers. All the Agniveers were motivated by the rich legacy and experience of the retired gunners. In the evening, a mesmerising light and sound show to showcase the rich heritage of the arm was conducted. The immersive spectacle vividly depicted the illustrious history, achievements and enduring traditions of the artillery.

The Regiment of Artillery is proud of a glorious past replete with rich traditions and gallant achievements. It has acquitted itself as the battle-winning factor in every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The Gunners have also won accolades for their outstanding contribution in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The Regiment has a glorious history of serving the nation in war and peace as well as in missions abroad and is known for its professional excellence, selfless dedication and utmost devotion to duty. It has rendered yeoman service to the nation during all the major conflicts with adversaries and during disasters and natural calamities. The rapidly progressing transformation of the Indian Artillery into a state-of-the-art combat force by equipping itself with modern weapon systems with greater mobility and lethality incorporating the latest technological advancements is assisting the Gunners in honouring their motto, “Sarvatra Izzat-O-lqbal - Everywhere with Honour and Glory”.

The event was graced by the presence of Major General Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal, VishishtSeva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA). He conveyed that the artillery personnel have always shown exceptional dedication, valour and unwavering commitment towards the nation’s defence and the Indian Army is proud of the achievement of Gunners.