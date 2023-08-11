  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Arvind Kumar inspects Hyderabad Cycling Track

Arvind Kumar inspects Hyderabad Cycling Track
x
Highlights

It's in final stages & few remaining works - track colouring, lighting, syncing with grid & safety signages esp @ xings are on

Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar, Secretary Urban infra & development inspected the Hyderabad Cycling Track on Friday. It's in final stages & few remaining works - track colouring, lighting, syncing with grid & safety signages esp @ xings are on & will take another fortnight. It shall be ready for inauguration in September first week.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X