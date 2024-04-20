Asad files nomination papers for Hyd’bad Lok Sabha seat

Hyderabad: Amidst hundreds of supporters, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and sitting Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday filed his nomination with an affidavit that declared moveable assets currently valued at Rs 2.80 crore, along with five cases pending against him. He submitted the documents at the district collectorate.

The affidavit also declared immovable assets worth Rs 16.01 crore, with his spouse Farheen Owaisi having Rs 4.90 crore, apart from liabilities of Rs 4.30 crore.

Asad filed his nomination papers to contest in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which goes to the polls on May 13. He was accompanied by his son Mohammed Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, senior party leader Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, party MLAs, corporators and leaders who participated in the nomination rally.

Earlier, Asad Owaisi held traditional Paidal Daura in TeegalKunta, Nawab Saheb Kunta and other areas in Bahadurpura. Later, he along with his son, younger brother MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and party MLAs offered Friday prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid and led a huge procession before filing his papers for the Hyderabad seat. Asad Owaisi has won the Hyderabad seat four times in a row, since 2004.

Asad also owns a residential building in Mailardevpally which is in his name and another in the same area in his wife’s name. The affidavit also listed five cases against him which were taken into cognisance of by various courts of law. The qualification Asad Owaisi mentioned was Bar-At-Law, LLB from Lincoln’s Inn, London, United Kingdom.Asad Owaisi on Thursday questioned the silence of the police and the Election Commission over the alleged provocative gestures made by the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha, towards a mosque during a procession taken out on Sri Rama Navami on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad MP wanted to know what the Police Commissioner, Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer, and District Election Officer were doing. He reacted strongly when media persons sought his reaction to a purported video showing Madhavi Latha pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. Meanwhile, the BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas, while the ruling Congress is yet to announce the name of the candidate. Mohammed Ali Khan, an independent candidate also filed his nominations for 09-Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

As per the Hyderabad DEO, in 08-Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, on Friday, six candidates including BJP’s G Kishan Reddy also filed the nomination papers.