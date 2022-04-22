Asad flays Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan PRO's appointment

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised the appointment of a BJP member as public relations officer for Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. He described the appointment a case of 'impropriety'.

He reminded Soundararajan that she is a titular head. "Appointing a BJP party member as your public relations officer is a case of impropriety," he tweeted.

The MP was reacting to a tweet by a journalist that the PRO of BJP in Tamil Nadu is handling PR for Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry.

Owaisi tweeted that the appointment has also raised doubts about her complaints with regard to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

@DrTamilisaiGuv Excellency the Governor is a titular head and appointing a BJP party member as your Public Relations Officer is a case of impropriety; it also raises doubts about your complaints with regards to @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/mihPZBXrcX— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 22, 2022.

The Governor, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, complained about the State government and alleged that it insulted the office of Governor. The Governor expressed her unhappiness over the CM and ministers rejecting her invitations to various events at Raj Bhavan, including the recent pre-Ugadi celebrations.