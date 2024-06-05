Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued to maintain his winning streak in Hyderabad parliamentary seat by maintaining a handsome lead of over 3.38 lakh votes in his bastion, defeating Madhavi Latha Kompella of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asaduddin for the fifth consecutive time won by a huge margin and AIMIM secured 11 consecutive victories from Hyderabad. The party has been winning the seat since 1984 and despite the polling percentage turning out to be record low in the election, Asad polled 6,61,981 votes with a vote share of 61.28%. Altogether 30 candidates contested from the seat including Congress party candidate Mohammed Sameer Waliullah who stood third with 62,962 votes, and BRS’ Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, who polled 18,641 votes.

Hyderabad seat has been the fortress of the Owaisis for four decades now. While the senior Owaisi, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won every election from 1984 to 1999, his son Asaduddin has carried the baton since 2004. Following Salahuddin’s death in 2008, Asaduddin Owaisi took over the reins of the party. In a total turnout of 10,80,324 polled votes for Hyderabad seat, Asad bagged the maximum number of polled votes of 6,61,981. He is the candidate from Telangana, who won with a majority of 3,38,087 (with a vote share of 61.28%) by the time results were declared in the evening. The runner-up and BJP candidate received 3,23,894votes (with a vote share of 29.98%). However, the BJP vote share has seen an increase in this election. Earlier in 2019, the party secured 2,35,285 (26.8 per cent) votes. In fact, through several rounds in the beginning, it was a close fight between MIM and BJP.

Though, Madhavi Latha was on the ground from day one, her election campaign failed to gather votes in various assembly constituencies of Hyderabad.

In the previous elections in 2019, Asaduddin won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,82,187 votes which was 32.15 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency, while MIM had a vote share of 58.09 per cent in 2019.

While in 2014, Asad bagged the seat with 5,13,868 polled votes with 52.94 per cent by a majority of 2,02,454 votes with 20.83 per cent defeating BJP’s Dr Bhagavath Rao. In 2009, Asaduddin defeated the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,13,865 and had a vote share of 42.07 per cent in 2009, in the constituency.