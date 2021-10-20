'Asaduddin Owaisi obsessed with opposing everything Modi's govt does'

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash has strongly condemned the statement of AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi "for always opposing every good initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he claimed that the AIMIM's foundation itself was based on negative ideology about the country. It's leaders always speak with negative intentions. Be it development of the country or welfare of Muslims.

Subhash asked the MP whether he ever saw positive things like development, welfare and courage of the Modi government in taking bold initiatives for the benefit of people and country. The BJP leader asserted that Modi has shown the world India's policy on China with his prompt and stern action when it made attempts to intrude into Laddakh. "The government's policy against China was appreciated by world leaders." He asked Owaisi why he never saw and talked about positive developments taking place in the country, like successful vaccination drive of the government. India crosses 100 crore Covid vaccination doses in a record time. It was a historic milestone. Though India started a month after the USA began its vaccination drive."

"Owaisi should understand that prices of petroleum products on the domestic front go up whenever there is a variation of prices at the international level. The main aim of the government was welfare of people. "The BJP government is never deterred and would go ahead with its welfare programmers irrespective of the criticism of the Opposition parties," subhash pointed out.