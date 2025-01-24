Aspirational Assam poised for bright future: Dr Ranoj Pegu

Hyderabad: Assam Minister of School and Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), Dr Ranoj Pegu said that there is already tremendous interest from national and international players in Assam’s potential. The Hyderabad Roadshow will continue this momentum, connecting us with the brightest minds and businesses that can help shape Assam’s journey as a top investment destination.

He along with senior official of the State Government of Assam addressed after he inagurated the Hyderaad Roadshow on 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025 in the city on Thursday.

Dr Ranoj Pegu said that Assam has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, redefining itself in terms of communication, infrastructure, and industrial development. Today, we proudly present Aspirational Assam—a rapidly developing, forward-looking state poised for a brighter future.

The Assam's School and Higher Education Minister said on education front, “We’ve harnessed the power of technology to revolutionise our systems like introducing an AI-driven management system for schools. Our commitment to restructuring the educational landscape is evident through significant investments. The number of medical and engineering colleges has been expanded, with even more institutions set to open by 2026-2027. We’re also proud to announce the commissioning of a dedicated university for Science and Technology and another exclusively focused on new-age technologies like AI and ML, which will soon become operational.”

“Further, in the past decade, 25 per cent of the population has been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty, laying a strong foundation for sustained progress. Assam is on the cusp of rapid industrial growth, and we invite to explore the opportunities in East India, particularly Assam.” To curb the migration of talented youth seeking meaningful employment in South India, he said, the state has established the Assam Skill University, dedicated to skilling students and creating an employable workforce. The Government of Assam is committed to supporting industries by ensuring a steady supply of skilled manpower and providing a robust framework of assistance, incentives, and subsidies for those ready to invest in our state.

“We warmly welcome you to witness the rise and be part of the new Assam, journey as a dynamic, aspirational, and ready to take its place as a hub of innovation and industrial progress,” he added.

Assam's Additonal Chief Secretary Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy said Assam has achieved extraordinary economic growth over the last decade, doubling its economy from $29 billion to $68 billion, with an ambitious goal of reaching $130 billion by 2030.

"Our growth rate outpaces the national average by 2 per cent, showcasing Assam's determination to catch up and even surpass expectations. Our tax revenue growth hit an impressive 25 per cent last year, reflecting the state’s robust financial momentum.

To further boost our economic landscape, we are establishing multi-modal logistic parks that will connect Assam to the entire South East Asian region, attracting significant interest from investors,” he said. Assam is also making an unprecedented Rs 1 lakh crore investment in mega infrastructure projects, which will transform the region into a vital economic hub.

With six operational airports and more in the pipeline, connectivity across the state and beyond is being strengthened like never before. In a landmark development, the Tata Group has invested in a semiconductor unit in Assam. Assam is not just growing; it’s thriving. We invite you to be a part of this journey as we emerge as a gateway to South East Asia, brimming with opportunities and promise, he added.

Assam's Principal Secretary (IT), KS Gopinath Narayan said, Assam’s industrial policy is designed to be bold and aggressive, offering investor-friendly incentive schemes that make doing business here seamless and rewarding.

We are deeply committed to fostering investor growth and building a strong partnership that leads to shared prosperity. With a vision to create an environment where businesses can thrive, Assam is paving the way for mutual success and sustainable development.

Together, let’s unlock the immense potential of this dynamic state and achieve new heights of progress.