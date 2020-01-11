Aspiring model raped, act filmed in Hyderabad

An aspiring model was raped by the hostel owner's son here at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on December 28, 2019 but came to light on Friday when the police registered a case.

Getting into details, the woman (21) had stayed in a hostel at Ellareddyguda where she befriended Rishi aka Rishi Revan, hostel owner's son. She later moved into a flat at Jubilee Hills four months ago and was residing with her sister. On December 28, Rishi (17) and his friend Nikhil Reddy (19) took drugs and went to the woman's home.

On learning she was alone, Rishi sexually assaulted her while his friend filmed the act. Later, the duo threatened her to circulate the video if she revealed the matter.

The victim went to her hometown and disclosed the matter to her parents who asked her to lodge a complaint against the perpetrators. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused, said Banjara Hills division ACP KS Rao.