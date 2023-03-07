Atrocities against women, girls ‘growing’ under State government

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the death of MGM medico Preethi.

Thanking the participants after a day-long protest at State BJP headquarters here during the day he said atrocities against women have been growing in Telangana as the State government miserably failed in protecting them.

He said the party has organised several protests in different forms against Preethi's death.

There have been a series of incidents of atrocities against women and girl students in Jubilee Hills, Nirmal, Manthani and other places. Yet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not bother and remained silent. But, he speaks on Hijab issue in Karnataka. Bandi alleged that the State government is willfully diluting Preethi's case. "She died in MGM, Warangal. but, fearing a strong reaction from students and other quarters, her body was shifted to NIMS to enact a drama of providing better treatment.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender lashed out at the government for failing to clarify Preethi's death. He demanded a committee for preventing ragging in the State medical colleges.