Attack on doctor angers medical fraternity, Chalo Korutla protest to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: The doctors fraternity is up in arms over the attack on doctors in the Korutla Area Hospital and have called for protests by taking up a ‘Chalo Korutla’ rally on May 8.

According to the police, an auto driver, Najibur Rehman (44), collapsed because of the heatwave. The locals had brought Rehman to the area hospital where the staff informed that there was no response from the patient. The family members of Rehman urged the staff to call senior doctors.

Following delay in addressing the patient and absence of doctors, they demolished furniture and attacked Dr Shravan who tried to hide in a room. The police tried to pacify the protestors, but, as they were not relenting. They poured diesel on Dr Shravan who ran for his life. There were tense moments for at least three hours.

Condemning the attack, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association (HRDA) Karimnagar team visited the hospital and met Dr Shravan who was brutally attacked by the mob on Sunday. They alleged that the police did not file an FIR till now. In protest the doctors called for a ‘Chalo Korutla’ by all doctors’ organisations on May 8 if culprits are not arrested and punished.

The Telangana Nurses’ Association (TNA) has strongly condemned the attack on doctors and medical staff at the hospital by the patient's relatives. “We demand that a case be filed, offenders arrested and legal action taken against the agitators who destroyed furniture and created a fearful atmosphere in the hospital,” they said.

They quoted Act 11-2008 of the AP Gazette published on April 22, 2008 which stipulates for assaulting hospital staff and doctors a rigorous imprisonment of three years with a non-bailable warrant. ‘Due to such incidents, the morale of doctors and medical staff is getting down. We request the police to respond promptly and take appropriate action so that such incidents don’t recur,” the association in its statement said.

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) has strongly condemned the brutal attack on doctors and hospital staff. “Doctors always try to save lives of patients. Intimidation and physical assault of such doctors by patients' attendants is totally unacceptable. T-JUDA demands immediate action against all those responsible for assaulting doctors at the hospital,” they said.