Auto driver murders trader in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a trader was hacked to death by an auto rickshaw driver at Wadi e Huda colony in Balapur on Sunday night over a financial issues.



According to the police, the victim identified as Mohd Akbar (36), a resident of Wadi e Huda reportedly had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from an auto driver Mohd Quadri a year ago and failed to return it.

DCP L B Nagar, Sunpreeth Singh informed that Akbar kept delaying the repayment following which issues started between him and Quadri. On Sunday night, Quadri came to the house of Akbar and attacked him with an iron rod on his head leading to his death.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked and Quadri taken into custody.