Auto Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape of Minor Girl in Hyderabad
Highlights
Syed Haji Ali, a 45-year-old auto driver, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2021 rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a ₹15,000 fine and ₹5 lakh compensation for the victim.
Syed Haji Ali, a 45-year-old auto driver from Shaheen Nagar, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast-track court in Hyderabad for raping a minor girl in 2021.
Ali, who was a family friend of the victim, confined and assaulted her while threatening her to stay silent.
Following the victim’s brave complaint, the Pahadishareef police arrested him.
The court also imposed a ₹15,000 fine on Ali and ordered ₹5 lakh in compensation for the victim, marking an important milestone in the fight for justice.
