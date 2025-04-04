  • Menu
Auto Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape of Minor Girl in Hyderabad

Highlights

Syed Haji Ali, a 45-year-old auto driver, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2021 rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a ₹15,000 fine and ₹5 lakh compensation for the victim.

Syed Haji Ali, a 45-year-old auto driver from Shaheen Nagar, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast-track court in Hyderabad for raping a minor girl in 2021.

Ali, who was a family friend of the victim, confined and assaulted her while threatening her to stay silent.

Following the victim’s brave complaint, the Pahadishareef police arrested him.

The court also imposed a ₹15,000 fine on Ali and ordered ₹5 lakh in compensation for the victim, marking an important milestone in the fight for justice.

