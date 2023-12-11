Auto-rickshaw drivers fear Mahalakshmi may hit their earnings, raise long-pending demands

Hyderabad: With the implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme which provides free travel in RTC buses for women, the auto-rickshaw drivers fear for their livelihood whose daily income might get affected as the women opt for the free bus ride. The drivers urged for the alternative arrangement for auto-rickshaw drivers and they demanded the newly formed government to fulfil their long-pending demands.

With women now able to travel in buses for free, many of them have stopped taking autos to commute, resulting in reduced income for auto

drivers. According to the Auto drivers Joint Action Committee, the drivers welcome the scheme of free travel for women in RTC buses, but with this free ride, the drivers are in fear that they will not get enough passengers and end up on the roads. “The passengers, especially the women, used to hire auto rickshaws to commute from phase to phase, but with this free travel more women might opt for bus and the demand for auto services would be declined,” said A Sathi Reddy, a member of JAC.

The drivers say, “Our business would be down, as women are choosing public transport. However, the drivers are facing difficulties in livelihood as there has been no increase in fare for the past several years and now this scheme may double our whammy. We demanded the newly formed government to establish a welfare board which has been pending since long,” said Dinesh, an auto driver.

Similarly, more than a lakh of auto drivers in the city are in fear that they will not get enough passengers. Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union General secretary, M Dayanand said that the long pending demands of the auto drivers should be fulfilled, as the livelihood of over one lakh drivers are at stake. Dayanand said “It has been nine years since there was no hike in meter fares and their woes remain unsolved. Apart from this, there are seizures of autos by the traffic police, ever rising financier’s harassment and holding the permit of autos in twin cities.”

He regretted that the existing auto fares that Rs 20 minimum and Rs 11 per km rates were fixed in the year 2014 are not only unfair but also not based on the realities. Obviously, to conceal its inefficiency in reducing the high rate of tax on petroleum products, gas fuel and high cost of living.”