Autonomous tag of OU College of Engg extended by 10 years

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday extended the autonomous status of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University for a period of 10 years from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

According to the OU officials, the extension of the autonomous status was issued to the university without inspection or team visits, as the college had already received autonomous status twice for intervals of each six years. Moreover, the university also has a National Board of Accreditation for all engineering departments and OU had been given the NAAC A plus accreditation.

Founded in 1929, the College of Engineering in OU campus will ensure Independence in the development of courses and syllabi and priority to research projects. There arenot many colleges in the country that have enjoyed autonomy for such a long time, said Prof Sriram Venkatesh, principal, OU Engineering College.

Extending the autonomous status, the UGC in a letter requested OU to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the extension of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. The UGC has advised the Engineering College to apply for the required NAAC/NBA accreditation at least six months before the expiry of current validity and obtain the grading, as per the UGC Regulations, 2023 and take necessary measures to implement NEP 2020 and inform the same to UGC, said senior professor, OU.