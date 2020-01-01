Ayyappa devotees perform padi puja on grand scale at Cantonment constituency
Cantonment: Chants hailing Ayyappa Swamy during the Padi/Mandala Puja celebrations in the Cantonment constituency areas of Bollaram, Alwal, Tirumulgherry, Picket, Bowenpally, Tadband, Annanagar, Diamond Point rent the air on Wednesday.
The pujas were conducted on a grand scale. Among the VIPs present were former SCB Vice-president Jampana Pratap, Secunderabad Cantonment Board Member Pandu Yadav, Ayyappa guruswamys, women devotees, political leaders and activists.
