Azhar expresses displeasure over name removal from stadium’s stand

Hyderabad; Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin has expressed displeasure and dissatisfaction over the removal of his name from the North Stand at Uppal Stadium.

Azharuddin spoke at a press conference at his residence in Banjara Hills on Sunday, after Ombudsman Justice Easwariah ordered the removal of Azharuddin’s name from the North Stand at Uppal Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he served the country as the captain of the Indian cricket team for 10 years and as a cricketer for 19 years. Therefore, the North Stand at Uppal Stadium was named after him. Some people have politicised it and filed a petition in the courts with the Lord’s Cricket Club. He recalled that the court had previously dismissed several allegations against him.

He said that he has grown to a level that the country is proud of him as a Hyderabadi and that he will give a legal answer to the conspiracies being hatched by some people. He said that he has faith in the country’s judiciary and will go to the higher courts on this matter.

He further informed that thousands of his fans and well-wishers have been calling him and condemning the removal of his name from the North Stand.