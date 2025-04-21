Live
- Int’l conference on ‘Applications of Rare Earths’ from today
- Visionary Chandrababu is a symbol of determination
- Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
- Majlis party deadlier than a poisonous snake: Bandi
- ICSI’s expertise plays vital role in Viksit Bharat vision: Kishan
- BRS leaders of Rjnr, Chevella told to brace for bypolls soon
- Saraswati Pushkaralu: State govt to tap AP for more boats
- 3 drug peddlers held, 380 gm of hashish oil worth Rs 3.7L seized
- Trains cancelled due to commissioning of third line in Waltair
- Weekend crackdown: 218 caught for drunk driving
Azhar expresses displeasure over name removal from stadium’s stand
Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin has expressed displeasure and dissatisfaction over the removal of his name from the North Stand at Uppal Stadium.
Hyderabad; Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin has expressed displeasure and dissatisfaction over the removal of his name from the North Stand at Uppal Stadium.
Azharuddin spoke at a press conference at his residence in Banjara Hills on Sunday, after Ombudsman Justice Easwariah ordered the removal of Azharuddin’s name from the North Stand at Uppal Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he served the country as the captain of the Indian cricket team for 10 years and as a cricketer for 19 years. Therefore, the North Stand at Uppal Stadium was named after him. Some people have politicised it and filed a petition in the courts with the Lord’s Cricket Club. He recalled that the court had previously dismissed several allegations against him.
He said that he has grown to a level that the country is proud of him as a Hyderabadi and that he will give a legal answer to the conspiracies being hatched by some people. He said that he has faith in the country’s judiciary and will go to the higher courts on this matter.
He further informed that thousands of his fans and well-wishers have been calling him and condemning the removal of his name from the North Stand.