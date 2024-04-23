B M Birla Science Centre organises ‘Meet Geo Scientists’

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Earth Day, The B M Birla Science Centre, in collaboration with The National Academy of Sciences India (NASI) Hyderabad Chapter and the Academy for Science, Technology, and Communication, organised 'Meet Geo Scientists' on Monday.

During this event, students had a unique opportunity to interact with geoscientists from different institutions. Various eminent personalities delivered speeches, and Dr Venkata Mohan, Chief Scientist at IICT, delivered a lecture on Earth Day.

Apart from this, an essay writing competition was organised, and winners were awarded a memento and a certificate. All participants were provided with certificates.