Bakrid on July 21

Hyderabad: The Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on July 21 (Wednesday) as the crescent for Zil Hajj was sighted on Sunday night.

This was announced by a team of noted Islamic Scholars under the aegis of the Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee - Hyderabad Deccan.

Therefore, Monday will be the 1st of Zil Hajj, the 12th month and final month in the Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21.

The meeting, chaired by Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Deccan Secretary-General Moulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shuttari was attended by several prominent clerics.