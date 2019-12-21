Trending :
Bandaru Dattatreya attends pre-Christmas fete in Bagh Lingampally

Bagh Lingampally: Himachal Pradesh Governor and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya said that Indian society and culture treats all religions equally and people of all religions have equal rights.

He was speaking at Christmas celebrations organised by Prayer Power & Christian Joint Action Committee here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Friday. He said that Christianity preaches love and peace. He described Christians as those who believe in peace, equality and service to humanity.

Among those who attended the programme were director Power Prayer Church Shyam Abraham, Christian JAC leaders Solmon Raju, Ruben Francis, Peter, Manikyala Rao, Yesudas, Gospel TV channel CO Symphony Samuel, Bishop Gollapalli John, Dr Jacob Sinha and others.

