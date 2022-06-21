Bandi asks CM KCR to hold all-party meet on Basara IIIT students' grievances

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that the State government hold an all-party meeting to resolve the issues pertaining to the students of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Basara in Nirmal district, who have been agitating for the last one week.

In a strongly-worded letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State BJP president said the government should also invite representatives of various student unions to the meeting to discuss the issues of the Basar IIIT students. Accusing KCR of adopting a callous attitude towards the students, Sanjay said the government should approve all their 12 genuine demands and resolve them.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister, who was spending days together discussing with political strategists on the formation of a national party, cannot dedicate a few hours' time to resolve the issues of the students, who have been agitating for the last six days, braving rains and heat," he said. The BJP leader wondered why the State government could not find funds to allot for providing basic infrastructure facilities in the Basar IIIT and the higher education sector.

He also demanded that Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy should tender unconditional apology to the Basar IIIT students for calling their demands as "silly." The ministers and officials should stop forthwith playing a mind game with the students, he added.

Sanjay said the wrong statements made by State minsters Sabita Indra Reddy and A Indrakaran Reddy that they had resolved the strike of the Basar IIIT students showed the bankruptcy of policy of the State government. He also demanded that the ministers, officials and police stop harassing students and their parents. (NSS)