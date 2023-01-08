Bandi dares KCR to debate on Central funds

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared State IT Minister K T Rama Rao to ask his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to come with his resignation papers for an open debate on the funds the Centre released to Telangana. Addressing the members of the booth committees on Saturday, he responded to the ruling party leaders' challenge to discuss the release of central funds to Telangana for the past eight years.

The Karimnagar MP charged the State government for diverting Central funds released to the village panchayats under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He said that the State government has done nothing other than provide pensions and that the Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits are not reaching the farmers. as the banks are adjusting the amount towards old dues on crop loans," he regretted.

He said the State is left with Rs 10,000 crore out of Rs 40,000 crore in revenues from liquor sales, out of which, Rythu Bandhu and other welfare schemes were implemented. The State government is not prepared to discuss how the money is spent but blames the Center.

The Karimnagar MP said the "Saral" mobile application was unveiled to link the party workers in Delhi to every gully of the country. The party workers would know the party programmes from time to time through this app, he said.

Further, the workers could bring their problems, if any, to the notice of the national leadership directly through the SARAL application, he added. "It was because of the hard work of the workers that the BJP could win by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly seats and GHMC elections. "We are going to win the State assembly elections whenever they are held, with the blessings of the people," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party and complaining about its MLAs who switched over their loyalty, he asked, "What have the Congress leaders been doing for the last four years?" People are laughing at them for enacting a drama now. The fact is that the BRS and Congress have a secret understanding. "They are going to fight the elections together," he said.

Sanjay asked the party's booth committee members to meticulously examine the voters' lists and see that there is no elimination of genuine voters and bogus voters are eliminated.