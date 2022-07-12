Bandi demands KCR to release funds for Viswa Brahmi building soon

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to fulfil his promise to release funds for the construction of a building for Vishwa Brahmin Federation.

He responded after a memorandum was submitted to him by Vishwa Brahmin and Vishwa Karma Joint Federation president Erroju Bhikshapathi and secretary Nandipet Ravinder at Karimnagar.

The BJP president reminded that KCR while addressing a meeting at Warangal four years ago had promised to release Rs 250 crore for the development of the Vishwa Brahmin community. The CM had also promised to construct "Atma Gourava Bhavan" on a five-acre land at Uppal Bhagayat for the community.

"Apart from KCR, his cabinet colleagues Gangula Kamalakar and Talasani Srinivasa Yadav also made a similar promise to the Vishwa Brahmin community. But not a single promise was fulfilled till date. Instead, the TRS leaders are creating rifts within the community for political gains," the community representatives told Sanjay.

Extending support to their struggle, Sanjay alleged that KCR had made similar promises to various caste and community groups before the last assembly elections, but had not fulfilled the same. He demanded the State government to immediately take up the construction of the building for the Vishwa Brahmin community and fulfil the other promises, failing which the BJP would take up the agitation in a big way.