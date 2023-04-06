Bandi made A1 under the Kalavakuntla constitution: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday condemned the arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the police making him A1 in the question paper leakage case under Kalwakuntla constitution.

Addressing the media here, after the Hanumakonda court handed a 14-day remand to Bandi, he accused the police of psychologically harassing the Karimnagar MP after arresting him at midnight.

He said "the police have implemented well the Pragati Bhavan script. The police did not allow him even to take medicines. Besides, Bandi was changed from one vehicle to another, taking him from one police station to another from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening. Even terrorists won't be treated like the way Telangana police acted," Reddy charged.

The Secundrabad MP said the police have arrested Bandi "to see joy in eyes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao". The State is witnessing an oppressive rule of KCR as elections are nearing. "However, the party leaders are not scared of facing cases and going to jail and threats of the CM." He said lakhs of BJP activists are ready to go to jail and asked the BRS chief to get new prisons ready.

Claiming the BRS implicated BJP State chief in a false case linking him with Prasanth, an accused in a paper leak case, was also seen with BRS leaders. Does it mean the BRS leaders are also associated with him? Reddy said Bandi's arrest was meant to divert people's attention.

He said it is routine for journalists to share information with political leaders. Similarly, even according to the police, Bandi had received the question paper more than an hour after the exam commenced.