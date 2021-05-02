Bandi Sanjay demands KCR's resignation

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his negligence and inefficiency resulting in his own Ministers and MLAs grabbing lands. Addressing the media along with Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharmapuri and State party vice-president Dr Manohar Reddy here on Saturday, he alleged there are 77 TRS leaders, including Ministers and MLAs, who have been facing allegations of land-grabbing. And, his party would expose them before the people. Terming the probe ordered against sacked Health Minister Eatala Rajender, the Karimnagar MP said that the TRS chief had created two kinds of corruption. One corruption by his people and second, corruption by those against him. While the CM has been trying to save 'his' people, he is targeting those against him.

Rolling out the details of complaints of land-grabbing being levelled against several Ministers and MLAs, he demanded the Chief Minister to order a CBI probe against them.

The TS BJP chief alleged that Ministers Malla Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Srinivas Reddy have been facing allegations of grabbing the government lands and lands marked under the prohibited category for any kind of transfer. Similarly, he demanded a probe against the allegations against the three TRS MLAs in Warangal, MLAs of Aleru, Huzurnagar, Dornakal, Miryalaguda, Malkajgiri, Qutubullahpur and all others facing allegations of government, assigned, and Endowment lands. Also, those Ministers and MLAs facing court cases on such irregularities and allegations. He said at a time when the State and the people were facing a grave situation in which people's lives were at stake due to corona second wave, "The Chief Minister has unveiled a cruel political drama to divert the attention of the people to cover up the State government's failure in tackling the Covid crisis," he criticised.