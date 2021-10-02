Bandi Sanjay flays CM over delay in Gouravalli, Gandipalli projects

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for delay in completion of Gouravalli and Gandipalli projects and leaving the displaced in a lurch.

The Karimnagar MP, who was on the 35th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Husnabad on Friday, responded after the oustees of Gouravalli and Gandipalli projects called on him and explained him how the State government was denying compensation to them. After hearing to them, Bandi said that the twin projects were proposed with 1.14 tmc ft capacity in 2009, by acquiring 1,836 acres with the State government then paying Rs 2.15 lakh per acre as compensation. However, the projects were redesigned after the TRS government came to power which enhanced the storage capacity to 8.23 tmc ft in 2017. For this, an additional 2,000 acres have been acquired from people with seven tribal habitations facing project submergence, he said. Further, out of 3,836 acres needed, the government is yet to acquire 272 acres even after a lapse of more than a decade, he pointed out.

Alleging that the State government was conspiring to demolish the houses of project-affected without paying compensation, he accused the CM of treating the oustees with step-motherly attitude.

"The Ranganayaka Sagar and the Konda Pochamma projects in Siddipet and Gajwel have started much after the works on the above two projects commenced. However, the projects in the Assembly segments of CM KCR and his nephew T Harish Rao have been completed with lightning speed. But, the projects in Husnabad have been neglected," he charged, demanding the CM of extending compensation to the displaced people with the land rates prevailing currently.