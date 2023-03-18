Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Eatala arrested; bid to lay siege to TSPSC office foiled

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with several senior leaders, including Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, were arrested when they tried to lay siege to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office at Nampally. They were demanding judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the question paper leak of various recruitment tests conducted by the commission recently.

Sanjay and hundreds of party activists assembled at the Gun Park to pay homage to the Telangana Martyrs.

As the BJP president and leaders were getting ready to leave for the TSPSC office the police obstructed them, saying there was no permission to stage any dharna or protest.

Tension prevailed when Bandi and other leaders were detained by the police. The party activists tried to break the police barricades leading to a clash between the two sides. Raising slogans like "we want justice" they marched ahead towards the TSPSC office.

The police made a lathi-charge to disperse the protestors. Some BJP leaders, including BJP Minority Morcha State secretary Saifullah received injuries.

They were shifted to Care Hospital. The police later arrested Bandi and Rajender and forcibly bundled them into a van. The BJP activists attempted to prevent the police van from moving, but the police arrested all and shifted them to the police station.

In protest against the arrests, BJP activists and Mahila Morcha activists staged a sit-in before the Assembly building and raised slogans against the police. The activists, including those of ABVP, burnt effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at several places in protest against the arrest of Bandi.

Earlier, addressing the activists at the Gun Park, Bandi demanded the CM to react on the paper leak episode and sack his son and minster K T Rama Rao from the Cabinet. "While the unemployed youth are concerned over their future due to leakage of question papers, KCR's family members have gone to Delhi to save his daughter Kavitha from being arrested," he criticised.

He reiterated his demand for sacking TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and other members of the commission who were responsible for the leak and pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each of unemployed youth who faced problems due to the leak.