Bandi Sanjay Kumar involved in TSPSC paper leak case: BRS leader

Hyderabad: The BRS leader D Sravan Kumar on Wednesday claimed the party has proof that Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was involved in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

Addressing a press conference, along with TSMIDC chairman E Srinivas at the Telangana Bhavan, Sravan Kumar said it was Bandi who had leaked the TSPSC paper." Rajasekhar, the mastermind behind the paper leak, is a follower of BJP and Bandi".

He said that it was unfortunate that the paper was leaked causing injustice to youth.

The TSPSC follows best practices; it was being studied by various State governments. Sravan alleged that the BJP-ruled States had witnessed paper leaks several times.

He said the BJP leaders wanted to defame the State government by leaking TSPSC paper with conspiracy. "We have evidence of Bandi Sanjay's role in the TSPSC paper leak case. A BJP social media worker was an outsourced employee who was involved in the paper leak.

Due to political conspiracy of BJP future of lakhs of youth is at stake," said Sravan, who demanded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi to answer on the paper leak case.

He pointed out that the BJP leaders have brought down the graph of the party by involving in mud-slinging against one another.

Srinivas said the BJP leaders don't want jobs to be filled and want youth to be agitated so that they can benefit politically during elections.