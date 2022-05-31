Bandi Sanjay Kumar sees conspiracy to shut Ramagundam fertiliser plant

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that a big conspiracy has been hatched to close the Ramagunda fertilizer factory in the name of pollution and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to mislead people on coal imports to save his skin from people's anger following the hike in power tariff.

Addressing the media here, he said that the Centre had established fertilizer factory to benefit farmers in the State. However, the TRS government is trying the close it in the name of pollution. "Officials from both the Centre and the State together should resolve if there is a problem. Closing the factory is not an option. Does the State government also close private pharma companies facing similar complaints from people," he asked. The Karimnagar MP alleged that the TRS leaders collected crores from people assuring jobs in the factory. "As it is not happening people are revolting against them. To escape people's wrath the issue of pollution is being orchestrated", he asserted.

Bandi charged "The CM has been using free power in his farmhouse installing an exclusive substation. When power is available at Rs 3 a unit, the government is purchasing power at Rs 6."

He accused the CM of trying to mislead people on the Centre's decision to import coal. "Because people are angry with the government for hiking power tariff.

The MP dared the Transco CMD to make public the letter which asked the power utility to purchase coal from Adani's company.

Bandi said the country's power demand had gone up to 2.1 lakh mw after Covid. To solve the coal supply problem the Centre had decided to import only 10 per cent. It will only cost five-ten paise a unit. Such practice was being followed for years, he claimed

Under the KCR regime the discoms were not paid Rs 60,000 crore making them incur losses, he said. The government has outstanding bills of Rs 17,000 crore to power utilities. Similarly, power bills of Rs 1,000 crore annually are not collected from the Old City, he alleged.

Alleging that the Bhadradri Power Plant (BPP) was riddled with a scam, he expressed doubts whether the proposed Yadadri power plant by the CM would also go the BPP way.

Bandi said the State BJP will be rolling out special programmes to mark eight years of 'good governance' of PM Narendra Modi and the 'Garib Kalyan' scheme. Also, the party's national leadership will decide soon on organising the party's national executive meeting.