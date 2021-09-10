Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes wind out of KCR's sails

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who claims to favour dalits, never participated in the birth or death anniversaries of Dr B R Ambedkar. He was addressing a public meeting at Choutkur village, in Andole assembly constituency, on the 13th day of his 'Praja Sangram Yatra'. The yatra will be halted on Friday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

People at the meeting raised anti-TRS slogans when Sanjay asked them 'how many of you got Dalit Bandhu benefits and double bedrooms'. "Why Dalit Bandhu scheme is not being implemented here.? Is that because this constituency is a reserved SC constituency," he questioned. "CM KCR will announce new schemes and makes fake promises whenever there is an election in the State", he charged.

Listing the welfare schemes being funded by the Modi government, the State BJP chief said all major development works and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana by changing names were funded by the Centre. "More than 1,400 youth, including students, have sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana statehood as they had hoped that they would get government jobs if they get a new State and their living standard would go up.

But power was confined to only the KCR family and sacrifices of people who fought for Telangana were neglected," he pointed out. Terming TRS as a 'Tughlaq' party led by KCR and MIM as a 'Taliban' party, he warned that BJP would not keep quiet if either Hindus or Hindu gods were insulted. Former minister Babu Mohan, Sangareddy district party president Narender Reddy, former MLAs Dharma Rao and Vijaypal attended the public meeting.

Meanwhile, Pentaiah, a native of Parapally in Sangareddy district, said his family was thrown on road after the government took its land by giving nominal compensation. It failed to allocate even a double-bedroom house. Women in Sultanpur alleged that there were no roads, drainage and drinking water in their village. They wanted the BJP leader to help them.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay will participate in puja at Sangupet at 11 am on Friday.