Bandi Sanjay Kumar to wrap up padayatra with a huge public meeting on Sept 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar would end his fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at 4 pm on September 22 with a public meeting at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district, which would be attended by Union Minister for State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Bandi Sanjay had a review meeting on the proposed public meeting to mark the end of the fourth phase of the padayatra here at Dammaiguda in Medchal district.

Speaking in the meeting, Bandi Sanjay said that the Praja Sangrama Yatra was continuing till September 22. "We are going to hold a huge public meeting near Pedda Amberpet in Ibrahimpatnam at 4 pm.

Sanjay asked the party leaders to mobilise people on a large scale for this meeting and make it a success. In the recent past, about 13 public meetings have been organised as part of the padayatra and they were all successful. He said that no other party, including the ruling party, has organised this number of meetings in such a short period of time, said Sanjay.

The BJP leader said that Praja Sangrama Yatra was getting great response. "We are doing padayatra and inspired with ours many leaders are taking up padayatras all over the country. If you all work hard, we will come to power. Justice will be done to hardworking workers and leaders. Uttar Pradesh is an example of this," said Sanjay Kumar. In addition to these, he called upon the party leaders to make the programs decided by the national leadership such as 'Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa', Dalit Sampark Abhiyan and Sevapaksam successful.

Apart from this, every BJP worker has been asked to ensure lotus flower picture on their residences. On an average, it is suggested to install wall posters with lotus flower symbol at least 5 places in each polling booth. He asked to complete the process of appointment of full-fledged committees for the polling booth before September 25.

Sanjay Kumar said that apart from the 4th phase of padayatra, Padda Amberpet public meeting will have an impact on the by-election and will play a key role in BJP's victory.