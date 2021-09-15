Bandi Sanjay pins blame on KCR for suicide of 5 farmers

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should own the responsibility for suicide of five farmers who took the extreme step in fear when they were asked to go for an alternative crop instead of paddy.

Sanjay demanded the chief minister to apologise to the farmers and questioned why the TRS government had failed to implement 'Fasal Bima Yojana' in Telangana. The Fasal Bima Yojana of the Modi government was meant to help distressed farmers. People should question ruling party leaders as to why this scheme was not being implemented in the State, he said while addressing a public meeting at Ramdas chowrasta in Medak town on his 18th day of Praja Sangram Yatra. Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Medak district, Sanjay said people, particularly farmers, have been facing several problems and said condition of farmers was very pathetic. The State BJP chief said the aim of his yatra is to know the problems of people and to ask the TRS government why it has failed to address people's problems. The success of his yatra which is getting tremendous support from people is sending shivers to KCR, he said adding that false information being spread to confuse people that BJP and TRS parties have alliance. Sanjay clarified that BJP never had any alliance with TRS whereas TRS had tie-ups with TDP, Congress, Communist and MIM. Later, addressing a press conference, Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR has forgotten the contribution of Sakala Janula Samme and he never uttered a single word about this mass strike. "What have you done to employees who have joined in this strike," he asked and said KCR and his family members have amassed properties worth crores of rupees after creation of the new State of Telangana.

Raising the issue of RTC, Sanjay demanded KCR to take steps to protect the Corporation and its employees. The financial situation of the State was so pathetic that it has utilised Rs 1,300 crores of RTC and even tried to sell RTC properties.