- Lack of soil micronutrients linked to childhood stunting in India: Study
- Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta High Court in cash-for-school-job case
- Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube
- Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more
- PhonePe enters stock trading space
- YouTube removes 1.9 mn videos
- MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
- Global India AI-2023 meet on ChatGPT in Oct
- India logs 50 new Covid cases
- India set to do ‘Surya Namaskar’
Bandi Sanjay to visit US tomorrow
Highlights
He will attend and address the 15th anniversary of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) in Atlanta on September 2
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader and MP Bandi Sanjay is going on a trip to America. He is leaving for the US early on Friday morning. He will stay there for 10 days. He will attend and address the 15th anniversary of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) in Atlanta on September 2.
He is going to visit the states of New Jersey, Dallas, New York and Washington DC. He will meet with many Telugu NRI associations. Celebrities from politics, cinema, literature, medicine, business, service and drama fields will participate in these meetings. He will return home on September 10 after completing his US tour.
