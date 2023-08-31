Bandi Sanjay to visit US tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader and MP Bandi Sanjay is going on a trip to America. He is leaving for the US early on Friday morning. He will stay there for 10 days. He will attend and address the 15th anniversary of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) in Atlanta on September 2.



He is going to visit the states of New Jersey, Dallas, New York and Washington DC. He will meet with many Telugu NRI associations. Celebrities from politics, cinema, literature, medicine, business, service and drama fields will participate in these meetings. He will return home on September 10 after completing his US tour.