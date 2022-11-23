Bandi's Vth phase of 'Praja Sangrama yatra' from Nov 28

Hyderabad: The fifth phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is to start on November 28 and end on December 16.

Yatra co-convenor T Veerendra Goud said on Tuesday that Bandi will start after performing special puja at Adelli Pochamma temple in Nirmal district. It will end with a public meeting in Karimnagar.

He said Bandi has so far completed four phases of the yatra covering 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies, and 1,178 km in 21 districts. The yatra has brought several changes in the State's political landscape sending a clear message that BJP is the only alternative to TRS. The yatra would continue creating awareness among people on dictatorial and corruption of the party headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The party has notified its schedule of "Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa Yatra" from November 26 to December 14. As part of the programme, bike rallies will be taken out in one or two Assembly segments in each Lok Sabha constituency.

Yatra in-charge Kasam Venkateswarlu said the bike rallies will be organised in Medak, Dubbak, Andol, Zahirabad, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Chevella, Parigi, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Tungaturthi, Parakal, Vardhannapet, Mahabubabad and Mulugu Assembly constituencies.

About 200 bikes will take part in rallies for 10-15 days;street-corner meetings will be organised in every village.