Live
- India, now world’s leader in population
- Three families dominate politics in Prathipadu
- Unstable leadership in Parchur costing dearer to YSRCP
- Pathikonda rich in diamonds, gold & iron ore mines
- Turpu Kapus to decide fate of candidates in Palakonda
- No candidate could achieve hat-trick in Guntur East
- Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three
- Dharani lapses will be made public shortly: Ponguleti
- Students should focus on their creative hobbies: Sandeep Prakash
- Hyderabad: Numaish from Jan 1, preparations in full swing
Just In
Bandla Ganesh lashes out at BRS’ Swedha Patram
Highlights
Challenges to tell what the BRS government has done in the last ten years
Hyderabad: Film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh challenged to tell what the BRS government has done in the last ten years. Responding to the memo released by former minister KTR, he asked why the power point presentation was given to the powerless. He said that they can tell what they did, how much they looted, from which level they reached financially.
He said that we can tell how backward the people of the state are. He said that because the people believed what they said, they gave power to the Congress party. It has not even been a month since the Congress came to power, why are BRS is so sad and afraid. Give it some time, the Congress party will rule brilliantly, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS