Bandla Ganesh lashes out at BRS’ Swedha Patram

 Bandla Ganesh(File Photo)

Highlights

Challenges to tell what the BRS government has done in the last ten years

Hyderabad: Film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh challenged to tell what the BRS government has done in the last ten years. Responding to the memo released by former minister KTR, he asked why the power point presentation was given to the powerless. He said that they can tell what they did, how much they looted, from which level they reached financially.

He said that we can tell how backward the people of the state are. He said that because the people believed what they said, they gave power to the Congress party. It has not even been a month since the Congress came to power, why are BRS is so sad and afraid. Give it some time, the Congress party will rule brilliantly, he added.

