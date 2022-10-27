Banjara Hills SI ends life

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills traffic SI Ramana reportedly committed suicide by placing his head on railway track near Moulali on Thursday. Some people noticed this and informed the police. After reaching the spot, police identified the deceased as SI Ramana, who belongs to 2020 SI batch. The reasons for his suicide are yet to be known.

According to police records, daily two suicide cases are registering in two Telugu States. A third-year engineering student of Mallareddy Engineering College committed suicide on October 26 in her hostel room. On October 20, a woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in front of the police station during couple counselling in Visakhapatnam.

On October 19, lovers ended their life by hanging in a hotel room in Visakhapatnam. On October 17, a family of four members committed suicide in Hyderabad.