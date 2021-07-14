Top
Bank security guard opens fire at employee in Hyderabad

The bank employee sustained serious injuries in the gun fire
  • Security guard opened fire at bank employee in Hyderabad
  • The bank employee sustained serious injuries in his abdomen

A security guard deployed at a bank's gate opened gun fire at a contract based employee of State Bank of India in Gun Foundry in Hyderabad. The guard, identified as Sadar Khan opened two rounds of fire at an employee called Surender.

The incident created panic among the customers in the bank who rushed of the bank causing a commotion like situation. Surender sustained serious injuries in his abdomen and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other employees of the bank caught hold of the Sadar Khan and handed over him to the police. The police registered a case and took up an investigation. It is yet to be known what caused the security guard to open fire at the bank staff.

