Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hosp to train TN oncologists

Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute has been selected as one of the leading institutions to provide surgical training and mentorship in the management of gynaecological cancers to surgical oncologists from government tertiary care hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

The two-week training was organised as a part of the Project for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu (TNNCD Oncology Project), a technical cooperation project implemented by the TN Health and Family Welfare Department, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project aims to enhance the managerial capability of the TN government in cancer prevention and control from administrative and clinical perspectives. A MoU was signed to formalise the training partnership between the International Development Centre of Japan (IDCJ), a leading consulting firm responsible for technical aspects of the project, and BIACH&RI.

BIACH&RI medical director and head, Surgical Oncology Department, Dr T Subramanyeshwar Rao stated, “This strategic partnership is expected to be a game-changer, widening treatment options in specialised cancer care offered at government hospitals. Providing advanced training and mentorship, we are proud to be a part of this pertinent effort that will no doubt bring substantial benefits to those battling gynaecological cancers."

The tailor-made training programme from August 5 to 30 was attended by eight prominent surgical oncologists from TN government institutions in two batches.