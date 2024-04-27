‘Basti plan’ must be implemented: Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has instructed all the officers of GHMC to implement the weekly action plan in all basti areas to ensure 100% door to door collection of MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) and elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) involving SHG (Self Help Group) members.

The detailed weekly action plan will include the following activities: Day 1: Basti Meeting; Day 2: Identification of Households not tagged to SAT vehicles; Day 3: Conduct a Rally in all basti areas; Day 4: Motivational programme; Day 5: Rangoli; Day 6: Town Vending Committee Meeting (TVC) and Day 7: Pledge and Resolutions (Weekend programme).

The main aim of weekly Basti Action Plan is 100% door-to-door collection of MSW and elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points. As part of this, around 1,785 meetings have been conducted in all basti areas till today duly involving SHGs, SAT Auto drivers and SLF Members. Further, some of the major garbage collection gaps identified in slum areas and 1,98,893 nos. of Households have been attached/tagged to SATs for garbage collection, out of 1,57,123 nos. of Households existing in all over basti areas.

Also, 1,214 rallies have been conducted and 1,357 motivational programs have conducted duly involving 6,409 citizens. Besides, 1,347 Rangoli programmes have been conducted involving 3,145 citizens and 363 Town Vending Committee Meetings have been organised for the households not attached/tagged to SATs. Accordingly, 1,785 awareness meetings have been conducted for elimination of GVPs and felicitated the SHG workers for appreciating their hard work towards GVPs elimination.