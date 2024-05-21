Bathini ‘Fish Prasadam’ distribution on June 8-9

Hyderabad: The annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ would be distributed to the public on June 8 at Exhibition grounds. The prasadam will be given free of cost from 11 am on June 8 until 10 am on June 9.

The Bathini family is making arrangements to distribute the fish prasadam to people suffering from Asthma and other respiratory problems.

Like every year, the Bathini brothers said that they have decided to continue the distribution on the occasion of the auspicious ‘Mrigasira Karthi’, which falls on June 8. The 'fish prasadam', consisting of murrel fish and herbal paste, has been administered by the Bathini family every year on the occasion of 'Mrigasira Karthi' for more than a century.

The family would perform a special puja at the ancestral house of the Bathini family at Doodh Bowli before launching the distribution of fish prasadam.

About two lakh people were administered the fish prasadam in 2023 and this year also the number will increase, Bathini family members said, adding that they requested the government to make adequate arrangements for the distribution of prasadam, mainly the deployment of police to maintain law and order and for making available Murrel fingerlings on the distribution day. The State Animal Husbandry department would supply the fingerlings at the venue every year.

Bathini Amarnath Goud appealed to the Telangana government to arrange RTC buses for transportation for the convenience of those attending the 'prasadam'.

He said, “We also sought assistance from the GHMC, Water Board, Fire, Electricity and other departments for the smooth conduct of the distribution of prasadam.

The Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Trust and Agarwal Seva Dal will be setting up a camp to provide free meals, snacks, water, and buttermilk to all patients and volunteers.