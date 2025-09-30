Bathukamma basks in Guinness glory as TG sets 2 world records

Hyderabad: Telangana Bathukamma festival has set two Guinness World records on Monday, including a 63.11 feet tall Bathukamma and a mass dance event with 1,354 women dancing together.

Thousands of women gathered at the Saroornagar stadium to perform the Guinness World Records event in Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of the festival paying respect to Goddesses Bathukamma with different kinds of flowers. The reigning Miss World Opal Sucheta was also present in the event adding special attraction. All together, 10,000 women walked around Bathukamma singing songs, while the Guinness Book representatives recorded the details and later announced the results.

The height of the Bathukamma was 63.11 feet, width of 36 feet, eleven layers. About 01.7 tonnes of flowers of different kind were used in the Bathukamma. The officials said that this was made possible by 300 persons working for three days.

The officials organized the Maha Bathukamma program with great pomp. The women were seen rhythmically dancing Bathukamma around a 66.5-foot giant Bathukamma at the same time, creating another Guinness record.

The officials have taken up the Maha Bathukamma program with the aim of getting a place in the Guinness records by dancing Bathukamma with ten thousand people at the same time. To this extent, Maha Bathukamma has surpassed the expectations of the officials and has won two Guinness record.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) have congratulated the women for the achievement of two Guinness World records.