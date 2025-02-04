BC Commission holds meet with Dy CM

Hyderabad: The State BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan and Commission members met Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Monday.

Following their visit to 10 united districts, Chairman Niranjan, along with members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, and Bala Lakshmi Ranga, discussed various issues, including requests for caste name changes and related objections. The Commission also deliberated on the need to amend the law to enhance its powers, emphasising the importance of legislative changes for better implementation of policies concerning Backward Classes.