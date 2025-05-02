BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy received applause from the BC communities on the Centre’s announcement of including caste census in the national census.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, advisor K Kesava Rao, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Madhu Yashki, MPs, Congress BC MLAs, and corporation chairmen met the Chief Minister today at his Jubilee Hills residence to congratulate him.

BC Association National President Jajula Srinivas Goud and BC Association leaders congratulated the Chief Minister. The BC leaders congratulated the CM for his efforts to make caste census a national issue and consequently the Centre accepted the demand.