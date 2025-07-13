Be part of PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat-2047 vision: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far issued appointment letters to 10.50 lakh youths in the last 15 Rozgar Melas. An additional 51,000 appointment letters have been issued during the 16th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

Addressing the 16th Rozgar Mela held in Rail Kakal Rang on Saturday, he said those who are receiving letters of appointment would be the main partners in the programmes of the country for the next 25 years. He said the strength of the country is in having the largest youth population in the world, and it has further increased the responsibility towards the country and opened doors to wider opportunities. The Union Minister said that it was due to the power of youth that the country has become the fourth largest economy, and is heading to become the third largest economy in the world. In the last 11 years, he said the

Modi’s government has not only taken steps to create jobs but also to make them partners in the development of the country in all sectors. In its bid to make youth become job creators rather than waiting for jobs, the Centre has taken several initiatives like Startups, skilling, and other schemes to empower the youth. Startup India is providing youth with industrial ideas and encouraging them. More than 1.60 lakh startups have been formed in the country through the Startup India scheme and 17.6 lakh people have been employed in 11 years. Most of these 1.6 lakh-plus startups are in secondary and tertiary cities scripting an inspiration for others, he added. As a result, “Since 2017, 8.5 crore people have been given new jobs. EPFO calculations reveal th

ese details. Since 2020, more than 3.5 crore youth, aged between 18 and 28 years, have registered with EPFO. In the 2025 financial year alone, 1.13 crore people joined EPFO.” he added/

Besides, the world’s largest social security program is running in India. About 64 per cent of the Indian population receives benefits as part of social security.

He listed out the schemes unveiled to support women through Mudra Yojana and the Lakh Pati Didi program. As a result of such schemes..

Women’s Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) has increased from 23 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24.