Beauty with Purpose: Miss World Meets Telangana’s Cultural Legacy

The upcoming Miss World pageant, set to take place in Hyderabad, Telangana, is generating immense excitement as it brings together not just beauty, but purpose and inner strength. In this conversation, key figures like Smita Sabharwal, the People’s Officer, Julia Morley, the powerhouse behind the Miss World Organization, and the reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova, discuss what beauty truly means. They talk about the significance of beauty, not just in appearance, but in the purpose and inner qualities one possesses.

Julia Morley emphasizes that beauty is about diversity and the shared purpose of the contestants from various countries, highlighting how they bond over their mission to make a difference. Smita Sabharwal, meanwhile, defines beauty in terms of the land, culture, and history of Telangana, noting how the state's rich traditions and people contribute to its beauty. She also discusses how the Miss World pageant provides an opportunity to showcase Telangana's potential, including its tourist destinations, culture, and infrastructure, which would boost tourism and local businesses.

Adding to the beauty of Telangana, Smita said, “I personally feel 30 days is too short a time for you to really experience the beauty and the splendour of this wonderful land. To us, this is a medium to tell the world about this, I would say lesser known destination. And it's a way to showcase our hospitality, our cuisine, our handlooms. And we intend that in this entire 30 day period that we'll have representation from 140 countries.

She further added, “We will be able to tell the global audience about all the strengths that the new and vibrant state of Telangana has to offer. So we have a great growth story, as you know, we are into our 11th year, and we boast of world-class infrastructure. So we have the best of the airports, we have the best of the road network, and we have a safe and very orderly environment. So we want to appeal to the tourists worldwide.”

Krystyna Pyszkova shares her personal experiences of exploring Hyderabad and Telangana, including visits to iconic sites like the Chowmohalla and Falaknuma Palaces. She also expresses her excitement about wearing a saree and learning more about Indian culture. The conversation also touches upon the significance of Miss World, not just as a beauty contest but as a platform for women to contribute to society, with Julia and Krystyna sharing inspiring stories of contestants who use their platform to work on meaningful projects in their respective countries.

Sharing her journey towards social service, Krystyna told, “For me, it actually started in Tanzania many years ago before I was even competing in the Czech Republic to become Miss World Czech Republic. And that's when I connected with the local community. I seen the amazing children and what I realized in there is that I'm really living in a fast life and I seen that I can actually appreciate the small moments and forgetting like that the sunrise, that we sit by the fire, we're singing songs and I decided that I actually want to give back because I felt really good in there and I started my project in there.”

The conversation also delves into how the Miss World event helps foster a sense of sisterhood, with Krystyna advising future contestants to stay true to themselves, while Julia reflects on the power of love, support, and community.

The participants also talk about the importance of giving back to society, with Smita Sabharwal and Krystyna Pyszkova sharing their personal motivations and experiences of working with vulnerable communities. Lastly, they reflect on the transformative impact of the pageant and encourage young girls and boys to pursue their dreams with clarity of purpose, hard work, and patience.

Julia Morley added concluding words and said, “I'll just say to both the young girls and boys, you must have a purpose. You must have clarity of purpose and you must be willing to invest a solid, serious two to three years of your life pursuing that purpose. You mustn't think that anything comes easy. It comes with a lot of hard work, a lot of patience and a lot of faith. You must have faith in your own abilities. You must have faith in whatever the force is.”

In conclusion, the overarching theme is the idea of beauty beyond physical appearance, focusing instead on purpose, contribution, and unity—values that are central to the Miss World organization and the event's mission to celebrate and empower women, while also emphasizing the unique cultural experience that Telangana offers. As it goes, “Zarur Aana, Telangana!”