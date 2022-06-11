Beneficiaries in RR district awaiting 2BHK promise for 7 years

Hyderabad: Though the State government promised to provide 2BHK dignity houses to the poor across the State, the neighbouring district of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy is yet to receive them. The reply to a RTI petition reveals over 2.1 lakh applications for double bedroom scheme were accepted in the district by the government, with over 113.34 crore already allocated to contractors.



However, not a single 2BHK has been completed or allocated in the last seven years. The data says construction of only 2,485 houses is on. There were 2BHK scheme houses before the government formation in 2014. They were left under construction and are yet to tendered to complete them.

Speaking to The Hans India, social activist Robin Zaccheus, said, "Why is the government not penalising the contractors if projects are not completed as per the timelines? Corruption in tenders/contracts like this is a known; one cannot deny the possibility of such things when such colossal delay goes unquestioned by the government." Robin alleged that it also clearly shows the government has no serious intent to provide houses to the poor of the district. "The entire episode has just become a publicity stunt; inauguration of a few houses just before elections is to showcase false development to gain votes", Robin asserted.

Residents and beneficiaries of the district demanded authorities to immediately take cognisance of the issue and complete construction of houses without further delay. A resident of RR district, who also filed an application for availing the 2BHK scheme, Mohan Kumar, said it has been more than five years since he applied, but there is no response from the concerned authorities. Like Mohan, there are more than 2.1 lakh people who applied for 2BHK houses and are still hoping the government will fulfil the promise.