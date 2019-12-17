Trending :
Bethi Subhash Reddy distributes jute bags in Street No.8

MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy called upon everyone to stop using plastic and contribute for environment protection.

Habsiguda: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy called upon everyone to stop using plastic and contribute for environment protection. He distributed jute bags in Street No.8 here on Monday.

He appreciated TRS leader Gaddam Ravi for donating the bags. Raghupathi Reddy, Aritakula Bhaskar, Suram Shankar, Vemula Santosh Reddy, Sudhakar and others were present.

