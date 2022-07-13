Beware! Pani Puri could land you in hospital… !

Department of Health initiating all steps, including anti-larval operations. The district health officers have been instructed to increase the operations. Malaria cases reported from Bhadradri and Mulugu districts

Hyderabad: 'Avoid Pani Puri or end up spending thousands in hospitals.' This is the advice of Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao to people of the State in the wake of the seasonal diseases, like malaria, dengue and typhoid, during rains.

Rao said the State had tackled Covid but now it has to continue the fight against seasonal diseases. He called upon people to take precautions to ensure water and food is not contaminated.

"If there is contamination there are chances of spurt in viral fevers across the State. Don't venture out unless it is unavoidable. Keep the premises clean and avoid stagnation of water in houses, Avoid 'Pani Puri' in this season... for a Pani Puri of Rs 10, you may end up paying Rs 5,000 in hospital," cautioned Rao.

The DH said there were thousands of dengue cases before the Covid pandemic. Since January this year there were 1,184 cases in the State. The districts which reported cases include Karimnagar (84), Mahbubnagar (54), Medchal (55), Peddapally (40), Sangareddy (97). In June there were 563 cases; during the last ten days in July the total number of cases reported was 222. The Department of Health was initiating all steps, including anti-larval operations. The district health officers have been instructed to increase these operations, he said, adding that malaria cases were being reported from two-three districts, like Bhadradri and Mulugu.

The DH informed typhoid cases were also on the rise in the State. In May 2,700 and in June 2,752 cases were registered. "People should follow a proper and hot diet. "If there is a change in colour of water, it should be boiled and consumed," Rao advised.