Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide free electricity to the Ganesh Pandals and also other basic facilities to make the ensuing Ganesh Utsav festival a success. The office of the Ganesh Utsav Samithi was started on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at Baheti Bhavan located in Siddiamber Bazar on Sunday.

Addressing the programme, the Samithi General Secretary Dr Bhagwant Rao said that it was the responsibility of the government not to create any kind of legal obstacle in the immersion of Ganesh idols. He also demanded the State government to distribute eco-friendly Ganesh idols, supply soil and eco-friendly colours for making eco-friendly idols, and arrange the availability of sufficient quantities of 21 types of flower leaves used in the worship of Lord Ganesha by the forest department etc.

Bhagwant Rao called upon all Ganesh devotees and pandal organisers to display patriotism and devotion in Sri Ganesh Utsav to install a picture related to the life character of Shivaji Maharaj and Jijamata on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also called the pandal organisers to put up a picture based on Amrit Kaal. To mark the 125th birth anniversary of the patriot Alluri Sitaram Raju along with the picture of Sitaram Raju.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19, and Mass immersion procession would be taken on September 28 on the occasion of Ananth Chaturdashi. The Samithi members have called upon the devotees to take up Maha Aarti at all Ganesh mandaps at 9 pm. The Samithi said that separate queues for men and women should be arranged and volunteers should also be arranged so that the devotees who come to see the tableaus of Lord Ganesh were not subject to inconvenience.

The Samithi has demanded the government to make all arrangements near Tankbund for the immersion of idols. Earlier, the Samithi members garlanded the statue of Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 167th birth anniversary. On the occasion, vice president of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti KirodimalNarsingpuria, Narendra Kumar Goyal, Subhash Chander, MettuVaikuntham, B Venkata Reddy, Sriram Vyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state joint secretary RavinutlaSasidhar and others were present.