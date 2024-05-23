  • Menu
Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Arvind Kejriwal's Aide: Latest Updates

  • Read the latest updates on Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault involving Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.
  • Discover the details of the incident, Maliwal's statements, and the ongoing political controversy surrounding the case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal recounted the events of May 13 involving Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, stating that the Delhi Chief Minister was present at his residence when Kumar allegedly assaulted her.

Speaking in an interview with news agency ANI, Maliwal described how she had gone to meet Kejriwal around 9 am on May 13, and upon being informed that he was at home, she was asked to wait in the drawing room. Suddenly, Bibhav Kumar entered the room and began attacking her, she claimed.

Maliwal asserted that she was slapped forcefully several times and even dragged by Kumar, causing her head to hit a table, followed by being kicked while on the floor. Despite her cries for help, no assistance arrived, which she found alarming.

When questioned if Kumar was acting on someone's instructions, Maliwal stated that it's currently under investigation, emphasizing that when the assault occurred, Kejriwal was at home. Maliwal further expressed her determination to pursue justice, despite potential risks to her safety and career.

Additionally, she alleged that senior AAP leaders were pressured to act against her, suggesting a political motive behind the intensifying situation. The ongoing feud between AAP and BJP over the assault case continues, with each party accusing the other of manipulation. The Delhi Police are currently investigating the matter.

