Live
- Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May
- Shares of Adani Group’s listed firms see sharp rally, Adani Enterprises surges 8 pc
- Over 17,500 acres of poppy farms destroyed in north Afghanistan: Officials
- I tried to talk to him: Russell on Narine's return to West Indies' T20 World Cup squad
- International organ racket: TN Police directs SPs to get details of missing persons in each district
- Kisse Kahaniyaan workshop for students held
- MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Moves High Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail in EVM Vandalism Case
- IMF approves $164.6 mn funding for Rwanda
- Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy
- Nadda asks people to give rest to Naveen
Just In
Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Arvind Kejriwal's Aide: Latest Updates
- Read the latest updates on Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault involving Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.
- Discover the details of the incident, Maliwal's statements, and the ongoing political controversy surrounding the case.
Speaking in an interview with news agency ANI, Maliwal described how she had gone to meet Kejriwal around 9 am on May 13, and upon being informed that he was at home, she was asked to wait in the drawing room. Suddenly, Bibhav Kumar entered the room and began attacking her, she claimed.
Maliwal asserted that she was slapped forcefully several times and even dragged by Kumar, causing her head to hit a table, followed by being kicked while on the floor. Despite her cries for help, no assistance arrived, which she found alarming.
When questioned if Kumar was acting on someone's instructions, Maliwal stated that it's currently under investigation, emphasizing that when the assault occurred, Kejriwal was at home. Maliwal further expressed her determination to pursue justice, despite potential risks to her safety and career.
Additionally, she alleged that senior AAP leaders were pressured to act against her, suggesting a political motive behind the intensifying situation. The ongoing feud between AAP and BJP over the assault case continues, with each party accusing the other of manipulation. The Delhi Police are currently investigating the matter.